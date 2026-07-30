Ukraine's Night of Peril: An Unrelenting Assault
Russia launched a significant assault on Ukraine, deploying over 70 missiles and 280 drones, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. In a message on Telegram, Zelenskiy highlighted Ukraine's critical air defense shortages and called upon international allies for urgent assistance.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a major offensive, Russia unleashed more than 70 missiles and 280 drones targeting Ukraine, as revealed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday.
Speaking via the Telegram app, Zelenskiy expressed the nation's ongoing struggles with crippling air defense shortages amid the relentless attacks.
The Ukrainian president made a plea to international partners, urging for immediate support to bolster the country's defenses against such aggressive tactics.
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