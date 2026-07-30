Ukraine's Night of Peril: An Unrelenting Assault

Russia launched a significant assault on Ukraine, deploying over 70 missiles and 280 drones, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. In a message on Telegram, Zelenskiy highlighted Ukraine's critical air defense shortages and called upon international allies for urgent assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 11:39 IST
Ukraine's Night of Peril: An Unrelenting Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a major offensive, Russia unleashed more than 70 missiles and 280 drones targeting Ukraine, as revealed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday.

Speaking via the Telegram app, Zelenskiy expressed the nation's ongoing struggles with crippling air defense shortages amid the relentless attacks.

The Ukrainian president made a plea to international partners, urging for immediate support to bolster the country's defenses against such aggressive tactics.

TRENDING

1
Safeguarding AI: U.S. Bans on Chinese Robots and Inverters

Safeguarding AI: U.S. Bans on Chinese Robots and Inverters

United States
2
Zelenskiy and Trump Unite for Ukrainian Defense and Diplomacy

Zelenskiy and Trump Unite for Ukrainian Defense and Diplomacy

United States
3
Precision Strikes: U.S. and Saudi Forces Target Iran-aligned Militants

Precision Strikes: U.S. and Saudi Forces Target Iran-aligned Militants

United States
4
Dollar Dominance: Safe-Haven Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Anticipation

Dollar Dominance: Safe-Haven Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Anticip...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Countries Best Prepared for AI Are Pulling Ahead in Eco-Innovation

Southeast Asia Must Put Natech Hazards Into Climate Adaptation Plans: Here's Why

The Green Cost Crunch: Can AI Turn Compliance into Competitive Advantage?

Small Firms, Big Digital Divide: The Industry 4.0 Reality Check

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026