A fire was reported on Thursday in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, triggered by falling debris from a Ukrainian drone. The incident took place in the village of Volna, local authorities confirmed.

Officials refrained from revealing the specific enterprise affected by the blaze. The lack of information has left residents and stakeholders eager for more details regarding the incident's aftermath.

The event marks the latest in a series of cross-border incidents involving drones, intensifying tensions between Ukraine and Russia.