New Teaching Council Leadership Confirmed in New Zealand

The New Zealand Government has completed appointments to the new Governing Council of the Teaching Council of Aotearoa New Zealand, naming experienced education and governance leaders to guide the organisation over the next three years.

Education Minister Erica Stanford announced the appointments of Patrick Walsh MNZM as Chair, Andrée Atkinson as Deputy Chair, and Kelly Seaburg as a new member, saying the strengthened leadership team will help the council tackle key challenges while sharpening its focus on protecting children and strengthening regulation across the teaching profession.

The appointments complete the membership of the new Governing Council, which combines expertise in education, governance, finance and organisational leadership.

Leadership focused on stronger oversight

Minister Stanford said a capable governing body is essential as the Teaching Council responds to ongoing challenges, particularly its responsibility for maintaining child safety standards within the profession. She said the new council brings together a broad mix of skills, practical experience and knowledge of New Zealand's education sector, creating a strong foundation to support the council's enhanced regulatory responsibilities.

Patrick Walsh, who was appointed to the council earlier this month before being selected as Chair, has spent many years in education leadership. He serves as Headmaster of Sacred Heart College in Auckland and holds leadership roles with the Auckland Secondary Schools Principals Association, the Secondary Principals Association of New Zealand (SPANZ), and College Sport.

Experienced governance and early childhood voices added

Deputy Chair Andrée Atkinson brings more than two decades of governance experience, including leadership of audit and risk committees. A qualified accountant, she currently serves on the boards of the New Zealand Qualifications Authority and Te Kura, bringing significant financial oversight and governance expertise to the council.

Kelly Seaburg, whose appointment begins on 1 September, adds extensive experience in the early childhood education sector. As Director of New Shoots Children's Centres, she has spent more than 20 years working in early learning and governance while also contributing to the Ministry of Education through the Early Childhood Advisory Group and the Early Childhood Education Funding Review Advisory Group.

Council brings together expertise from across education

The newly formed Governing Council also includes Dr Sarah Brown, Principal of Kerikeri Primary School; Patrick Drumm, Headmaster of Mount Albert Grammar School; Heath Chittenden, Principal of Ashhurst School; Dame Susan Hassall, former Headmaster of Hamilton Boys' High School and former Chancellor of the University of Waikato; Debbie Francis, an experienced public and private sector change leader; and Tom Gott, a governance and organisational performance specialist with MartinJenkins.

The Government says the new leadership team will provide stronger governance and clear direction as the Teaching Council continues its work to uphold professional standards, strengthen public confidence in the teaching profession and support safe learning environments for children across New Zealand.