NZ Eases Laboratory Safety Rules While Keeping Strong Protections

New Zealand has introduced updated hazardous substances regulations that give research, testing and teaching laboratories greater flexibility while keeping workplace safety standards in place. Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden said the changes recognise that laboratories function very differently from large industrial sites and should not be required to follow the same compliance model.

The revised regulations, which took effect today, create a dedicated compliance pathway for laboratories that handle hazardous substances. Instead of following rules designed for factories and large-scale manufacturers, laboratories can now use a risk management plan that reflects the specific hazards and working conditions within their facilities.

Scientists raised concerns over outdated requirements

The changes follow feedback from scientists and laboratory professionals who argued that regulations introduced in 2017 did not suit research environments. Those rules treated laboratories in the same way as industrial operations handling hazardous chemicals in large volumes, even though laboratories generally work with much smaller quantities across a much wider range of substances.

Researchers also pointed out that some of the requirements could create new safety challenges. One example involved laboratories using self-reactive substances, where previous rules required them to be located on the ground floor. Scientists explained that placing these facilities on upper floors can provide safer evacuation routes by keeping ground-floor exits clear during a fire or other emergency.

Billions in upgrade costs avoided

Universities New Zealand and the Independent Research Association of New Zealand estimated that complying with the earlier requirements could have required laboratory renovations costing between $1.5 billion and $3 billion nationwide. The Government said the updated approach removes the need for expensive building changes while still requiring laboratories to manage hazardous substances responsibly.

Laboratories will now be able to demonstrate compliance through tailored risk management plans covering flammable and oxidising substances. This allows safety measures to be matched to the actual risks present in each facility rather than applying a one-size-fits-all framework.

Industry guidance to support the new approach

The Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment worked with scientists and industry representatives to develop the regulatory changes. An Approved Code of Practice (ACOP) will now be prepared in partnership with the sector to provide practical guidance on meeting the new requirements.

The Government says the updated rules will reduce unnecessary compliance costs, strengthen workplace safety through risk-based management, and support New Zealand's science, research and innovation sector by giving laboratories a more practical regulatory framework.