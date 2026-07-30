Georgia Father Sentenced in Landmark School Shooting Case

In a landmark decision, a Georgia court sentenced Colin Gray to 15 years in prison on Thursday for his involvement in a tragic mass shooting carried out by his son at a high school. The incident, which resulted in four deaths, marked the state's first case where a parent was convicted as such.

The judgment, delivered by Barrow County Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm, came just two days after the shooter, 16-year-old Colt Gray, received a life sentence without parole. Despite prosecutors seeking 80 years for Gray, the judge opted for a far lesser punishment, considering no mandatory prison time was attached to Colin Gray's charges.

This case adds to a growing legal trend where prosecutors hold parents accountable for acts of gun violence committed by their children, as seen in a similar Michigan case. The defense argued for leniency, citing less forewarning of the crime compared to other cases, but the prosecution countered with evidence of Colt Gray's fascination with past shootings.