Russian Boxers Rejoin the Ring Under National Flag

Russian boxers can now compete under their national flag in World Boxing events, as restrictions requiring them to participate as neutrals have been lifted. This decision follows the International Olympic Committee's easing of restrictions, allowing reintegration ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 00:23 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 00:23 IST
Russian Boxers Rejoin the Ring Under National Flag
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  • Russia

In a significant change to previous restrictions, Russian boxers are permitted to compete under their national flag in World Boxing events, as announced by the sport's governing body on Thursday.

This development, approved by the executive committee, marks the lifting of a neutral-status mandate, aligning with the recent actions of the International Olympic Committee. The committee has been working on the allocation of major international competitions for the 2027-29 cycle, including the qualification process for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

World Boxing emphasized the need for strict monitoring of Russian delegations to ensure compliance with anti-doping regulations. This decision signals a broader movement toward Russia's reintegration in various sports, following the IOC's provisionally lifting Russia's suspension from the Olympic Committee.

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