High-Stakes Talks: U.S.-China Discussion on Trade and Resources

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer held discussions with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. The talks focused on rare earths and agricultural products before a scheduled meeting between the two countries' leaders in September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 00:25 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 00:25 IST
High-Stakes Talks: U.S.-China Discussion on Trade and Resources
Scott Bessent
  • Country:
  • China

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer have held significant discussions with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

The discussions centered on rare earths and agricultural products, crucial topics as both nations prepare for a high-level meeting between their leaders in September.

These talks come at a critical juncture, underscoring the importance of trade relations between two of the world's largest economies.

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