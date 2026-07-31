EU's Maritime Mission: Establishing a Rescue Hub in Benghazi

The European Union plans to set up a Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Benghazi, Libya, to manage migration on one of Europe's busiest routes. This move aims to enhance maritime safety, though it has faced criticism regarding migrant treatment in Libya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 01:51 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 01:51 IST
EU's Maritime Mission: Establishing a Rescue Hub in Benghazi
  • Country:
  • Libya

The European Union has confirmed plans to establish a Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Benghazi, Libya, as part of its strategy to manage migration along one of Europe's busiest routes. The announcement was made by EU Ambassador to Libya Nicola Orlando, who emphasized the role of this initiative in enhancing maritime safety while curbing migrant arrivals.

The funding for the Benghazi centre comes from Italy and Malta and will operate under the EU's naval mission, Operation IRINI. The decision was disclosed following a meeting in Rome, which included key figures such as Rear Admiral Marco Casapieri and General Khairy Tamimi, showcasing the international support behind this development.

While the EU acknowledges only the Tripoli-based government, it is increasing its engagement with eastern Libyan authorities amid rising migrant departures from the area controlled by military commander Khalifa Haftar. However, the proposal has drawn criticism from rights groups concerned that enhanced Libyan maritime capabilities might lead to more boat interceptions and return of migrants to regions where previous abuses have been reported.

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