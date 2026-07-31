Stolen Cinema: Film Producer Sues Netflix for $105 Million

A film producer is seeking $105 million in damages from Netflix following the alleged theft of a copy of his unreleased Nicolas Cage movie, 'Fortitude,' from the streaming service's Hollywood studios.

According to a lawsuit filed in California, producer Simon Afram delivered an unencrypted master copy of the World War II drama to Netflix in June. Just nine days later, they were notified by Netflix that several drives, including the one containing 'Fortitude,' were stolen from their desks.

The theft has allegedly destroyed the film's value, as distributors may avoid purchasing a film at risk of online piracy. Netflix disputes the claims, asserting the film lacked standard safeguards and has pledged to support the filmmaker by investigating the theft and monitoring piracy sites.