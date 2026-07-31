Diane Abbott Returns to Labour After Suspension for Racism Comments

The Labour Party has readmitted Diane Abbott, Britain's longest-serving female MP, following a suspension due to controversial comments on racism. The process involved the party's independent review board. Abbott, a known anti-racism advocate, was previously suspended over remarks on antisemitism under the leadership of Keir Starmer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 02:44 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 02:44 IST
Diane Abbott Returns to Labour After Suspension for Racism Comments
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Labour Party has officially readmitted Diane Abbott, the longest-serving female lawmaker in Britain, after a suspension that sparked debate over racism and antisemitism. Abbott, known as Britain's first Black woman MP, was initially suspended under Keir Starmer's leadership in 2025, following controversial remarks on racism.

In its announcement on Thursday, Labour confirmed Abbott's reinstatement and restoration of the party whip, a decision backed by an independent review board. Abbott reiterated her lifelong commitment to anti-racism and opposition to all forms of prejudice in a statement released online.

The Labour Party also reinstated Joani Reid, who had voluntarily suspended herself after reports about her husband's alleged espionage ties. Reid was not involved in police investigations. Abbott's suspension stemmed from past comments equating Jewish prejudice to racism, leading to apologies and heightened focus on antisemitism within Labour.

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