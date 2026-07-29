British PM Burnham Sticks to Tax Promises in Labour Manifesto

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has reiterated his dedication to abiding by the Labour Party's 2024 manifesto concerning tax commitments. On Wednesday, Burnham highlighted the importance of maintaining these commitments as part of his efforts to reshape the funding structures for adult social care in England.

The Labour Party's manifesto explicitly rules out increasing rates of income tax, national insurance, or value-added tax (VAT). Burnham emphasized that these commitments would be upheld under his leadership.

By choosing to adhere to the current tax rates, Burnham is setting out to reform adult social care funding without burdening taxpayers with additional charges, while maintaining the financial framework laid out by the government.