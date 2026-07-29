Burnham's Bold Pledge: Transforming England's Social Care System

Prime Minister Andy Burnham aims to overhaul England's adult social care, calling for tough decisions to end high costs for users. Inspired by personal experience, he seeks cross-party collaboration to sustain reforms without significant tax hikes, emphasizing the fairness of care like the NHS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 20:01 IST
Burnham's Bold Pledge: Transforming England's Social Care System
Andy Burnham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced on Wednesday his commitment to revamp England's adult social care system. He equated current user costs to those of U.S. healthcare, describing them as unfair. Burnham called for bipartisan support to end this 'dementia tax' regime.

During a speech at a care home in north London, Burnham highlighted the necessity for political courage to address a worsening issue owing to an aging population. He left open the possibility of tax increases, but stressed that necessary changes might be feasible with existing resources, despite 'scare stories' in the media.

Citing personal motivation from his father's Alzheimer's battle, Burnham is determined to fix what he dubs a 'shameful' political history of neglect concerning social care. His strategy includes initiating a sector review, developing a care workforce plan, and engaging with opposition parties for a national consensus.

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