Indonesia arrests Malaysian pilot for allegedly smuggling 26 kilograms of MDMA, customs office says
Indonesian authorities arrested a Malaysian pilot for allegedly smuggling 26 kilograms of MDMA into Jakarta while on duty and reportedly under the influence of drugs.
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia arrested a Malaysian pilot who allegedly smuggled 26 kilograms of the mind-altering drug MDMA into the capital Jakarta while on the job and under the influence of drugs, the customs office said on Friday.
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