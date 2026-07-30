Malaysia and Myanmar: A Complex Refugee Negotiation
Malaysia and Myanmar have reached an agreement for Myanmar to take back 5,000 Rohingya refugees currently in Malaysia. The decision comes amidst tensions between refugees and local communities and highlights Malaysia's stance on addressing refugee management. The UNHCR, however, cautions against repatriation without adequate safety measures due to ongoing conflicts in Myanmar.
- Country:
- Malaysia
In a recent campaign rally, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced Myanmar's agreement to repatriate 5,000 Rohingya refugees from Malaysia. This move comes as Malaysia navigates growing tensions between refugees and locals, showcasing diplomatic relations with Myanmar despite the ongoing issues within the region.
The task of locating and identifying these refugees has been assigned to the Malaysian home ministry, headed by Saifuddin Nasution Ismail. Despite Malaysia not being a signatory to the UN refugee convention, the country houses approximately 126,000 registered Rohingyas, indicating its historical role as a refuge for those fleeing persecution.
The UNHCR has expressed concerns over the safety and sustainability of refugee returns to Myanmar, given the volatile situation there. This stance aligns with previous instances where Malaysia deported Myanmar nationals despite legal challenges, underscoring the complexity of refugee management in the region.
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