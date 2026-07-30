Malaysia-Myanmar Deal: A New Chapter for Rohingya Refugees?

In a significant diplomatic development, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that Myanmar has agreed to repatriate 5,000 Rohingya refugees living in Malaysia. This statement was made ahead of upcoming regional elections, highlighting the role of good bilateral relations in facilitating this agreement.

Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed that his ministry is working on identifying and screening the refugees. Meanwhile, Malaysia's foreign ministry will handle further discussions with Myanmar. The Rohingya, escaping persecution in Myanmar, have found a haven in Malaysia, which hosts around 126,000 registered refugees, despite not being a signatory to the UN refugee convention.

The situation for Rohingya refugees in Malaysia is tense, with recent detentions of over 100 refugees who sought aid from the UNHCR. Accusations of harassment and policy challenges persist, and Malaysia has requested the UNHCR to pause new refugee registrations as it develops a local asylum system.