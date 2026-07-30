New Centre to Support Migrant Workers in Malaysia's Seafood Industry

Migrant workers employed in Malaysia's fishing, seafood processing and aquaculture industries will soon have greater access to support services through a new Migrant Worker Resource Centre (MRC) in Port Klang. The centre will be managed by the National Union of Seafarers Peninsular Malaysia (NUSPM) in partnership with the International Labour Organization's Ship to Shore Rights South-East Asia programme, which is funded by the European Union (EU). The initiative is designed to improve access to information, legal assistance and worker protection for migrants who play a vital role in Malaysia's blue economy but often face challenges in accessing support and understanding their rights.

Workers to receive legal advice and safety guidance

The new resource centre will provide a range of services, including information on safe migration, labour rights, occupational safety and health, and legal assistance for workers seeking remedies for labour-related issues. It will also organise leadership training for migrant workers, helping them build knowledge about workplace rights, organise collectively and better understand employment conditions within the fishing and seafood sectors.

Migrant workers are essential to Malaysia's seafood industry, supporting food production and economic growth by filling labour shortages. Many workers, though, experience barriers to accessing reliable information and protection services, leaving them more vulnerable to exploitation and unsafe working conditions.

Outreach programme targets remote workplaces

To reach workers who may have limited access to support, the centre will conduct outreach activities across Selangor and Perak, two key regions for Malaysia's fish and seafood supply chain. Teams will visit fishing vessels, aquaculture farms and seafood processing factories while working with local communities and organisations to connect migrant workers with available services.

The EU's Deputy Head of Cooperation for Malaysia and Thailand, Audrey-Anne Rochelemagne, said supporting frontline organisations will help migrant workers migrate safely, improve access to decent work and reduce the risk of labour exploitation. She added that the initiative also reflects broader cooperation between the EU and Malaysia to promote sustainable business practices and responsible supply chains.

ILO Deputy Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Tuomo Poutiainen said Migrant Worker Resource Centres have become an important part of Malaysia's support network by providing practical assistance tailored to the needs of migrant workers and their families.

Supporting a more sustainable seafood industry

The launch of the Port Klang centre reflects growing recognition among government agencies, employers, trade unions and civil society that protecting migrant workers' rights is essential for building a sustainable blue economy.

NUSPM Executive Secretary Ikmal Azam Thanaraj Abdullah said the organisation's experience in protecting labour rights within the maritime sector places it in a strong position to work directly with migrant workers. By building on established relationships within fishing communities, the union hopes to help workers better understand and exercise their rights while encouraging fairer employment practices across the industry.

The Ship to Shore Rights South-East Asia programme is implemented by the ILO in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). The regional initiative promotes safe migration and decent work while tackling labour exploitation and forced labour risks across Southeast Asia's fish and seafood supply chains.