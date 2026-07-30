Budget Battle: Indonesia's Free Meals Program Faces Judicial Setback

Indonesia's top constitutional court delivered a significant ruling on Thursday, mandating that the multibillion-dollar free meals program must be financed separately from the education budget. This decision strikes a blow to President Prabowo Subianto's key campaign initiative.

The program, launched in 2025, aims to combat under-nutrition among 83 million school children and expectant mothers. However, its vast scale and logistic intricacies have imposed a hefty financial burden, sparking concerns about escalating the fiscal deficit.

As Indonesia prepares its 2027 state budget announcement, the court ruling, influenced by petitions from students and educators, challenges the inclusion of the free meals initiative within the educational budget. The finance ministry set aside 223 trillion rupiah for this purpose, but ongoing budget cuts and corruption allegations have complicated the program's future.