UK approval for China's mega embassy in London was lawful, court rules

The High Court has ruled that Britain's approval for China to build a vast embassy in London was lawful, dismissing a legal challenge from local residents.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 16:12 IST
UK approval for China's mega embassy in London was lawful, court rules
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's approval ​for China to build ​a vast embassy ‌in London ​was lawful, the High Court ruled on Friday, rejecting a ‌legal challenge brought by a group of local residents. China's plans to build an embassy on the site ‌of the two-century-old Royal Mint Court near the ‌Tower of London were approved in January, shortly before then-Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited China, the first by a ⁠British ​leader since ⁠2018.

The decision was seen as part of a wide ⁠attempt to improve ties with Beijing despite British and ​U.S. politicians warning that it could be used as ⁠a base for spying. Britain's intelligence agencies said any threat ⁠could ​be mitigated. Local residents argued this month that officials failed to take into account the ⁠risk that the new embassy could curtail protests or be ⁠used ⁠to monitor Chinese dissidents, but their case was rejected by London's High Court.

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