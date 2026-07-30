SANKALP 2026 Showcases India's Push for Self-Reliant Defence Aviation

India's drive towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing received a fresh boost as Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth chaired SANKALP 2026, a seminar jointly organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) in New Delhi.

The seminar focused on strengthening indigenous capabilities across the aerospace sector through closer collaboration between the armed forces, industry, research institutions and certification agencies. SANKALP, which stands for Self-Reliance, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Native Development and Knowledge Linked Partnership, served as a platform for stakeholders to discuss future priorities and technological advancements.

Focus on innovation and indigenous capabilities

In his keynote address, Sanjay Seth said the objective of indigenisation extends beyond manufacturing and is about building a stronger defence ecosystem where innovation drives progress and new ideas are converted into technologies and products that enhance India's defence preparedness.

He said forums such as SANKALP encourage meaningful collaboration among stakeholders working on Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO), component manufacturing, certification, technology absorption and future aerospace requirements.

During the event, the Minister also launched the publication "SANKALP 2026: Problem Statements of Indian Air Force" in the presence of Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, SIDM President Arun T. Ramchandani, senior Air Force officers and industry leaders. The inaugural address was delivered by Air Marshal Sanjay Ghuratia, Air Officer-in-Charge, Maintenance.

Industry and academia discuss future aerospace needs

The seminar brought together representatives from the Ministry of Defence, the armed forces, the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), the Director General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA), SIDM, defence companies, startups and academic institutions.

Discussions centred on the Indian Air Force's indigenisation priorities, long-term sustainment requirements and emerging technologies that can strengthen operational readiness. Industry participants also showcased indigenous aerospace products and capabilities, highlighting the growing role of Indian manufacturers in supporting the country's defence sector.

Collaboration to strengthen Atmanirbhar Bharat

The programme concluded with focused business-to-business meetings involving the Indian Air Force, industry representatives, CEMILAC and DGAQA to explore future partnerships and technology development opportunities.

The event reinforced the shared commitment of the government, the armed forces and industry to accelerate indigenous defence production and support the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by building a resilient and globally competitive aerospace ecosystem.