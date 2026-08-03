Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Sri Lanka boosts prison security after riot kills one

Sri Lanka tightened security across its prisons on Sunday after a riot left one person dead and six injured, an official said, as the nation struggles to manage ​its overcrowded jails.

Prisoners damaged several buildings including the hospital, training center, and kitchen, within the Mahara prison on Saturday, which is about 15 km (9.32 miles) from commercial capital Colombo.

Three dead ​in Idaho shopping center shooting

Three people died after a gunman opened fire in a shopping area in Twin Falls, Idaho, ‌on Saturday, ​according to a city spokesman. Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks told reporters the shooter was dead and the threat to the community was over.

Wildfires spread across Greece, conditions worsen in France and Spain

Wildfires fanned by gale-force winds burned across multiple areas of Greece on Saturday, forcing residents to flee as conditions worsened again in parts of Spain and France. In one escalating Greek blaze, firefighters, police and ambulances slowly withdrew before a huge wall of fire and smoke engulfing forests and shrub near Porto Germeno on the Gulf of Corinth 60 km (40 miles) northwest of Athens.

Female bomber kills at least three, injures ‌21 near Moscow restaurant, authorities say

A homemade bomb carried by a woman killed at least three people and injured 21 near an upscale restaurant in central Moscow on Saturday evening, authorities said, amid unconfirmed speculation on social media that the attack may have been linked to the war in Ukraine. The explosion occurred just before 8 p.m. close to an Italian restaurant located in one of Moscow's seven Stalin-era skyscrapers at Kudrinskaya Square, the police said.

Thirteen die in tourist plane crash over Peru's Nazca Lines

A small tourist plane crashed on Saturday as it flew over the Nazca Lines archaeological site in southern Peru, killing 13 people, Peru's government said. Peru's Ministry of Transport and Communications said in a statement that the plane was carrying 11 foreign tourists — German, Italian and Spanish visitors — and two crew members.

Migrants say hunger and hostility drove them back ‌from Spain's Ceuta to Morocco

Migrants who swam or jumped over fences to rush into Spain's African enclave of Ceuta this week were returning home on Saturday, with many saying hunger, exhaustion and hostility from locals had crushed their hopes of a new life in Europe. Those heading back told Reuters they had initially been drawn by viral social-media videos and messages from friends suggesting that the ‌heavily guarded border could be breached.

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits east coast of North Island in New Zealand, GFZ says

An earthquake measuring magnitude 5.9 struck off the east coast of New Zealand's North Island on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake hit at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), according to GFZ.

Spain installs floating barrier in Ceuta after deadly migrant rush

Spain said migrant crossings into its North African enclave of Ceuta stopped overnight, as police began installing a 500-metre (1,640-foot) floating barrier on Saturday off its border with Morocco following a mass rush that killed at least 67 people. According to Spanish authorities, about 50,000 people had crossed into Ceuta by land and sea from Thursday in an unprecedented surge at one of the European Union's only land borders with Africa. More than 48,000 of them returned to Morocco within 48 hours, Spain said.

Two firefighting helicopters collide west of Athens

Two firefighting helicopters collided while fighting wildfires west of Athens on Sunday, and a search and rescue operation for ⁠the crews is under ​way in the Psatha area, Greece's fire department said.

Italian-led EU force boards sanctioned tanker from Russia's 'shadow fleet' in ⁠Mediterranean

An EU naval mission led by Italy boarded a tanker from Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" on Sunday, the second such operation in less than two weeks as Europe intensifies scrutiny of vessels suspected of helping Moscow circumvent oil sanctions.

Italy's Defence Ministry said the Toa Payoh, a tanker subject to EU sanctions, was intercepted west of the Sicilian island of Pantelleria while sailing from Benin to Istanbul.

Fires on more than 250,000 acres of Washington state prompt evacuations

Wildfires across more than a quarter of ⁠a million acres in Washington state have prompted widespread evacuations and power outages in the Spokane area, state officials said on Saturday evening. About 4,000 people were fighting more than a dozen fires throughout the state, Dave Upthegrove, the state's commissioner of public lands, said during a virtual press conference.

Israeli strikes kill 18 in Gaza, minister says no deal to halt attacks

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza for a second straight day on Sunday, killing at least 18 Palestinians, medics said, ​despite U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a breakthrough in efforts to implement last year's ceasefire agreement. From dawn, Israeli warplanes hit Gaza City in the north, the central city of Deir al-Balah and the southern area of Khan Younis, causing the biggest daily death toll in weeks, according to Palestinian health officials.

Five dead, 41 missing after Indonesian ferry catches fire, authorities ⁠say

At least five people were killed and 41 were still missing on Sunday after a ferry caught fire off Indonesia's Madura island, the country's search and rescue agency said in a statement. Below are the details:

Noted climber Nirmal Purja among 10 dead in avalanche in Pakistan - officials

Celebrated Nepali climber Nirmal Purja, who set a record for the fastest ascent of the world's 14 highest mountains, died in an avalanche during an expedition in Pakistan, his company said on Saturday. “Today it is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we ⁠confirm ​that Nirmal 'Nimsdai' Purja tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak,” his expedition organising company Elite Exped said in an Instagram post.

Soccer-Infantino faces crisis as UEFA, CONCACAF declare lost confidence over scrapped World Cup deal

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is under unprecedented fire after regional confederations UEFA and CONCACAF said on Saturday they had lost confidence in his leadership following his abandoned plan to sell a stake in World Cup commercial rights. The dramatic fallout from Infantino's scrapped $4.2-billion proposal has exposed growing unease within world soccer over his leadership style, with European governing body UEFA leading a chorus of criticism that could complicate his re-election hopes.

Hungary PM flags 'critical' days ahead with looming nuclear shutdown

Hungary faces a critical five days, Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Sunday, as the drying out of the Danube forces the country's ⁠sole nuclear power plant to shut for the first time in over four decades, with a new heatwave looming. Large parts of Europe have been hit by prolonged heat and drought, lowering river levels and raising concerns about water supplies, river transport and power generation.

Trump says Iran talks to take place on Monday, sets no deadline for deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said talks ⁠with Iran will happen on Monday but declined to set a deadline for an agreement after earlier saying he ⁠had called off an imminent attack in hopes of quickly reaching a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resolve the impasse over Tehran's nuclear capabilities. Trump had said late on Saturday on his Truth Social platform that Iran and other Middle Eastern countries had asked for time to complete a deal that would lead to "the Immediate, Complete and Total" reopening of the strait and "an end to Iran's nuclear threat" but that Tehran must "rapidly make a DEAL."

Two die as firefighting helicopters collide in Greece, French blaze changes course

Two firefighting helicopters collided in Greece while helping to control a huge ‌wildfire on Sunday that has destroyed more than 100 homes northwest of ‌Athens, while people fled another blaze on the tourist island of Kefalonia. Two people on one helicopter — a Greek and a Danish national — died, while the crew on the other, one person from Greece, one ​from Britain, survived, the fire service said. Investigations had started into what caused the collision, it added.