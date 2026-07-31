President Ramaphosa Appoints New Council to Lead GBVF Response

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed seven members to the National Council on Gender Based Violence and Femicide (NCGBVF), giving the statutory body a renewed mandate to lead South Africa's response to one of the country's most pressing social challenges. The new council will serve a three-year term from 1 August 2026 to 31 July 2029, beginning its work at the start of Women's Month.

The appointments were made under the National Council on Gender Based Violence Act, 2024, which established the council as the country's central coordinating body for efforts to eliminate gender-based violence and femicide.

New council to provide national leadership

The Presidency said the council is responsible for providing strategic leadership in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide while coordinating a unified response across government, civil society, the private sector and communities. It will oversee the implementation of the national strategy on gender-based violence and femicide at national, provincial and local levels.

The newly appointed members are Dr Ramalepe Lebogang Mathibe, Ms Keitumetse Fatimata Moutloatse, Ms Caroline Peters, Dr Zubeda Dangor, Ms Vuyisiwe Numalo, Mr Anele Siswana and Mr TWM Limema.

Leadership team announced

President Ramaphosa has designated Dr Ramalepe L. Mathibe as Chairperson of the council. Ms Welheminah R. (Shoki) Tshabalala has been appointed Deputy Chairperson in accordance with the provisions of the National Council on Gender Based Violence Act.

The leadership team will guide the council's work over the next three years as it coordinates programmes and partnerships designed to reduce violence against women and vulnerable groups while strengthening accountability across institutions involved in the national response.

Focus on stronger action for survivors

The Presidency said the timing of the appointments carries added significance as the council begins its work during Women's Month. The President has called on the body to build on the classification of gender-based violence and femicide as a national disaster by driving stronger action across multiple fronts.

The council is expected to promote efforts to challenge harmful social attitudes and practices, expand women's economic empowerment, strengthen law enforcement responses and improve survivor-centred support services. Its work will also involve ensuring closer cooperation between government departments, community organisations and other stakeholders so that interventions are more coordinated and effective.