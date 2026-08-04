Earn as You Learn Programme Expands to Four More NZ Regions

More young New Zealanders will have the opportunity to earn a wage while training for manufacturing careers as the Government expands its successful Earn as You Learn programme into the Hutt Valley, Bay of Plenty, Christchurch and Auckland. Small Business and Manufacturing Minister Cameron Brewer said the expansion will help address one of the manufacturing sector's biggest challenges by building a stronger pipeline of skilled workers for an industry that employs more than 220,000 people across New Zealand.

Paid Training Offers Real-World Experience

The programme gives students the chance to learn in several manufacturing workplaces through a rotational model that combines paid employment, formal training and mentoring from industry professionals. Participants also work toward a Level 3 New Zealand Certificate in Manufacturing while exploring different career paths before settling into a long-term role.

Developed by manufacturers and led by Advancing Manufacturing Aotearoa, the initiative is designed to connect education with workplace experience, giving young people practical skills that employers are looking for.

Waikato Pilot Sets the Standard

The expansion follows the success of the Waikato pilot, where students completed classroom learning through Wintec alongside paid industry placements. According to Brewer, most participants from the pilot have already secured full-time jobs, showing how close collaboration between education providers and manufacturers can produce strong employment outcomes. He credited Advancing Manufacturing Aotearoa, led by Catherine Lye, for helping build a programme that responds directly to industry needs.

More Places Planned From 2027

New student groups of around 20 participants will be introduced in each of the four new regions during 2027, with further growth already being planned. The initiative complements the Government's wider investment in vocational education, including 10,000 additional trades academy places by 2030 and another 1,000 Youth Guarantee places.

Brewer said modern manufacturing offers careers built around advanced technology, automation and innovation, creating rewarding opportunities that deserve greater attention from young people planning their futures. He encouraged students, schools and manufacturers to take part as preparations begin for the next intake.