Antarctic cold snap sweeps New Zealand's South Island, shuts roads and schools

An Antarctic polar blast ​swept across parts of New Zealand's ​South Island on Tuesday, ‌bringing snow to ​sea level and icy temperatures that forced road closures and disrupted schools. Snow blanketed Dunedin, the ‌South Island's second-largest city, prompting police to urge residents to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary because of icy roads.

"Police have received a number of reports of ‌crashes across Dunedin this morning, with some vehicles sliding off the ‌road. Thankfully, there have been no injuries," New Zealand Police said in a social media post. Skiers and snow boarders took advantage of the snowfall by descending Dunedin's Baldwin Street, billed ⁠as ​the world's steepest residential ⁠street, local media reported. Further north, snow was visible on the sand at Christchurch's ⁠New Brighton Beach.

Snowfall is uncommon in Dunedin, particularly at sea level, although the city's ​hill suburbs can receive snow during severe cold outbreaks. All bus services in ⁠the city were cancelled, authorities said, while ferry services between New Zealand's North and ⁠South islands ​were suspended because of strong winds and heavy swells.

MetService, New Zealand's weather bureau, said the cold outbreak was expected to persist for ⁠the next two days, bringing snow or sleet to near sea level across ⁠the eastern ⁠South Island. Thursday morning could bring the coldest temperatures of the year for many parts of the country, the forecaster ‌said.