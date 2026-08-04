Antarctic cold snap sweeps New Zealand's South Island, shuts roads and schools

A severe Antarctic polar blast brought snow to sea level in New Zealand's South Island, forcing road closures, disrupting schools, and prompting police to urge residents to avoid travel due to icy conditions.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 07:07 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 07:07 IST
Antarctic cold snap sweeps New Zealand's South Island, shuts roads and schools
New Zealand Police
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

An Antarctic polar blast ​swept across parts of New Zealand's ​South Island on Tuesday, ‌bringing snow to ​sea level and icy temperatures that forced road closures and disrupted schools. Snow blanketed Dunedin, the ‌South Island's second-largest city, prompting police to urge residents to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary because of icy roads.

"Police have received a number of reports of ‌crashes across Dunedin this morning, with some vehicles sliding off the ‌road. Thankfully, there have been no injuries," New Zealand Police said in a social media post. Skiers and snow boarders took advantage of the snowfall by descending Dunedin's Baldwin Street, billed ⁠as ​the world's steepest residential ⁠street, local media reported. Further north, snow was visible on the sand at Christchurch's ⁠New Brighton Beach.

Snowfall is uncommon in Dunedin, particularly at sea level, although the city's ​hill suburbs can receive snow during severe cold outbreaks. All bus services in ⁠the city were cancelled, authorities said, while ferry services between New Zealand's North and ⁠South islands ​were suspended because of strong winds and heavy swells.

MetService, New Zealand's weather bureau, said the cold outbreak was expected to persist for ⁠the next two days, bringing snow or sleet to near sea level across ⁠the eastern ⁠South Island. Thursday morning could bring the coldest temperatures of the year for many parts of the country, the forecaster ‌said.

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