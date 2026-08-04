NZ Backs Recovery of Two Endangered Native Species

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka said both species face an extremely high risk of extinction, making urgent conservation action essential to prevent their disappearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 04-08-2026 10:22 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 10:22 IST
NZ Backs Recovery of Two Endangered Native Species
Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand is stepping up efforts to protect two of its rarest native animals, with new funding announced to help secure the future of Hamilton's frog and the white-bellied skink, two species found nowhere else in the world. Conservation Minister Tama Potaka said both species face an extremely high risk of extinction, making urgent conservation action essential to prevent their disappearance.

Hamilton's Frog to Get New Breeding Homes

The funding will support the transfer of 200 Hamilton's frogs to purpose-built breeding facilities at Auckland Zoo and Orana Wildlife Park. The move comes after the species' main wild population declined by around 80 per cent, raising concerns about its long-term survival. Conservation teams hope the new breeding programme will increase the number of froglets produced and strengthen future efforts to restore populations in the wild.

White-Bellied Skink Also Receives Lifeline

The funding package will also establish a protected backup population of the critically endangered white-bellied skink at Orana Wildlife Park. Scientists estimate that fewer than 100 of these skinks remain in the wild, making it one of New Zealand's rarest reptiles. Creating a secure population outside its natural habitat is expected to reduce the risk of the species being lost through disease, predators or environmental pressures.

Protecting New Zealand's Unique Wildlife

Potaka said the conservation programme is focused on ensuring these unique native species remain part of New Zealand's natural heritage for future generations. He said Hamilton's frog and the white-bellied skink are irreplaceable, and protecting them today gives future generations the opportunity to experience wildlife found nowhere else on Earth.

TRENDING

1
Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at home​

Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at ...

South Korea
2
Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico
3
Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Yemen
4
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Egypt

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

No Power, No Data, No Impact: The Hard Limits of Africa’s AI Ambition

Can Financial Independence Break the Cycle of Child Marriage?

Uzbekistan Is Decoupling Growth From Emissions: Can Its Cities Keep Up?

Europe Is Chasing Advanced Tech While Millions Still Lack the Basics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026