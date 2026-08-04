NZ Backs Recovery of Two Endangered Native Species

New Zealand is stepping up efforts to protect two of its rarest native animals, with new funding announced to help secure the future of Hamilton's frog and the white-bellied skink, two species found nowhere else in the world. Conservation Minister Tama Potaka said both species face an extremely high risk of extinction, making urgent conservation action essential to prevent their disappearance.

Hamilton's Frog to Get New Breeding Homes

The funding will support the transfer of 200 Hamilton's frogs to purpose-built breeding facilities at Auckland Zoo and Orana Wildlife Park. The move comes after the species' main wild population declined by around 80 per cent, raising concerns about its long-term survival. Conservation teams hope the new breeding programme will increase the number of froglets produced and strengthen future efforts to restore populations in the wild.

White-Bellied Skink Also Receives Lifeline

The funding package will also establish a protected backup population of the critically endangered white-bellied skink at Orana Wildlife Park. Scientists estimate that fewer than 100 of these skinks remain in the wild, making it one of New Zealand's rarest reptiles. Creating a secure population outside its natural habitat is expected to reduce the risk of the species being lost through disease, predators or environmental pressures.

Protecting New Zealand's Unique Wildlife

Potaka said the conservation programme is focused on ensuring these unique native species remain part of New Zealand's natural heritage for future generations. He said Hamilton's frog and the white-bellied skink are irreplaceable, and protecting them today gives future generations the opportunity to experience wildlife found nowhere else on Earth.