UN Rights Chief Urges Jordan to Deepen Human Rights Reforms

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has called on Jordan to build on its recent reform efforts by strengthening judicial independence, protecting civic freedoms and reviewing laws that could limit fundamental rights. His remarks came during a one-day official visit to the country, where he met senior government officials, representatives of the National Centre for Human Rights and members of civil society.

Türk praised Jordan's role as a source of stability in the Middle East, highlighting its support for refugees and its advocacy for international humanitarian law, particularly in relation to the occupied Palestinian territory. He said the country's leadership remains important at a time when the region continues to face growing humanitarian and security challenges.

Jordan's Regional Role Recognised

During the visit, Türk met with Jordan's Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Justice and Social Development to discuss the country's human rights agenda. He acknowledged government efforts to introduce reforms in areas such as gender equality and disability rights while recognising that officials have also identified areas where further progress is needed.

He described Jordan as a vital pillar of stability and encouraged authorities to continue advancing human rights protections both within the country and through their regional humanitarian efforts.

Calls for Stronger Legal Safeguards

The UN human rights chief urged Jordan to strengthen judicial independence and ensure fair trial guarantees for all citizens. He also called for an end to the use of administrative detention, greater judicial oversight and a review of national legislation to ensure it complies with international human rights standards.

Türk specifically pointed to the Cybercrime Law, saying it should not be enforced in a way that unnecessarily limits freedom of expression or other basic rights protected under international law.

He also expressed concern over Jordan's recent decision to resume executions. Türk said the move goes against the growing international trend toward abolishing the death penalty and urged authorities to introduce a formal moratorium on executions as an initial step.

Support for Refugees and Civic Freedoms

The High Commissioner welcomed Jordan's National Social Protection Strategy 2025–2033, describing it as an important measure to strengthen social protection across the country. He also appealed to international donors to continue providing financial support for both refugees living in Jordan and the communities hosting them.

In discussions with civil society organisations, Türk heard concerns about the gap between announced reforms and their practical implementation, along with ongoing restrictions affecting civic space. He said these issues should be addressed to ensure meaningful public participation and to protect freedoms of expression, peaceful assembly and association.

Türk also encouraged government institutions, civil society groups, international organisations, academic institutions and the private sector to join the recently launched Global Alliance for Human Rights, saying broader cooperation will help advance human rights priorities and strengthen dialogue around shared global challenges.