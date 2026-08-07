President Murmu Honours India’s Handloom Weavers at National Celebration

President Droupadi Murmu has celebrated the craftsmanship and cultural contribution of India's weaving community at the 12th National Handloom Day celebrations in New Delhi, where some of the country's leading artisans were recognised for preserving traditional skills while bringing new ideas into the sector.

The President presented the Sant Kabir Handloom Awards and National Handloom Awards 2025 during the event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on August 8, 2026. Four commemorative postage stamps highlighting India's diverse handloom weaving traditions were also released, adding another cultural element to a celebration built around the people, techniques and regional identities that have shaped Indian textiles.

Handloom Connects Culture, Livelihoods and Self-Reliance

Murmu described handloom as an integral part of India's civilisational journey, pointing to its role in preserving regional identities while creating employment, supporting women's economic participation and keeping traditional art and craftsmanship alive.

Handloom also carries a strong connection with India's freedom struggle through the Swadeshi Movement, which was formally launched on August 7, 1905, in response to the Partition of Bengal. The movement encouraged Indians to support indigenous goods and domestic industries, with locally produced textiles and the country's weaving communities becoming powerful symbols of economic self-reliance.

The government has observed August 7 as National Handloom Day since 2015 in recognition of that history, using the annual occasion to celebrate weavers while drawing attention to the economic potential of traditional textile production.

Technology Opens New Opportunities for Weavers

The President said India's handloom industry has growing potential to become a strong example of a human-centred rural premium economy, particularly as major weaving clusters gain access to modern technology, improved training and new ways of reaching customers.

Government initiatives focused on improving weavers' incomes and strengthening the international identity of Indian handloom products are also supporting efforts to develop the sector as a "Verified Cultural Economy," where the origin, craftsmanship and cultural value associated with products can become part of their commercial appeal.

Digital tools could make that opportunity considerably larger, with e-commerce platforms allowing artisans and handloom businesses to reach customers far beyond traditional local markets. Better digital access can also help smaller producers present their work directly to buyers who value authentic, handmade and culturally distinctive products.

Young Designers Bring Fresh Ideas to Traditional Crafts

A growing number of young entrepreneurs, designers and technology-focused businesses entering the handloom industry could help traditional weaving practices connect with contemporary fashion, branding and global value chains without losing the skills that make these products distinctive.

Murmu called for stronger support for young people through government schemes and institutions so their creativity can contribute to the sector's future. Design Resource Centres operating under Indian Institutes of Handloom Technology and Weavers' Service Centres are already working to bring younger participants into the industry and connect design knowledge with traditional craftsmanship.

Combining established weaving techniques with modern designs and stronger branding could give artisans access to premium markets while creating new business opportunities for startups working with handloom communities.

National Awards Recognise Exceptional Craftsmanship

The Sant Kabir Handloom Award, regarded as India's highest honour for handloom weavers, recognises artisans for exceptional craftsmanship, lifelong dedication and their contribution to protecting and promoting the country's weaving traditions.

The National Handloom Award celebrates weavers and other stakeholders who have demonstrated creativity, innovation, quality and excellence while finding ways to preserve traditional skills alongside modern techniques.

For India's handloom industry, protecting heritage and building a commercially sustainable future are increasingly connected. Stronger digital access, skilled young entrepreneurs, contemporary designs and international market opportunities could help traditional weaving communities earn better livelihoods while ensuring generations of knowledge remain part of India's economic and cultural life.