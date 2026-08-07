Iran's Supreme Leader's Health Sparks Global Speculation

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's health has become a focal point of global intrigue, following reports from Israeli media. Claims suggest that Khamenei is in a critical state and has been urgently hospitalized. Citing insider sources, Channel 14 and the Jerusalem Post indicate growing concerns at the highest echelons of Iran's regime.

Mojtaba Khamenei ascended to his father's position after joint US-Israeli strikes in 2026. Since assuming leadership, Khamenei has avoided public appearances, leading through written statements. Initial reports suggest he sustained injuries during the strikes, necessitating seclusion and limited communication with regime officials to avert attack vectors.

The Iranian leader's absence has prompted speculation, further fuelled by President Masoud Pezeshkian's acknowledgment of restricted communication with him. Additionally, regional and international narratives contradict state assurances of minor injuries, with claims of incapacitation by sources, including a controversial statement by former US President Donald Trump.