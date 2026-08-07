New Defence Minister Appointed in Ghana Following Tragic Helicopter Crash

Ghana has appointed Kenneth Gilbert Adjei as the new defence minister, reshuffling him from his previous role in works, housing, and water resources. This comes a year after a helicopter crash, which claimed the life of the previous defence minister, Edward Omane Boamah, along with other officials and crew members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 20:23 IST
New Defence Minister Appointed in Ghana Following Tragic Helicopter Crash
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  • Country:
  • Ghana

In a significant cabinet reshuffle, Ghana has named Kenneth Gilbert Adjei as the new defence minister. The appointment follows the tragic passing of his predecessor, Edward Omane Boamah, who died in a helicopter crash alongside other government officials and air force personnel last year.

Previously serving as the minister of works, housing, and water resources, Adjei brings a wealth of experience from his tenure as deputy defence minister from 2012 to 2017. The reshuffle sees Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson relieved from his interim duties as acting defence minister, a role he has held since August 2025.

The decision was announced just a day after a memorial service commemorated those lost in the crash, which included the unveiling of a cenotaph for Boamah. As Ghana grapples with regional security threats, notably from Islamist factions in the Sahel, Adjei's leadership will be pivotal in fortifying national defence strategies.

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