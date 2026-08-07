South Africa Steps Up Immigration, Labour and Border Enforcement

South Africa has intensified a nationwide enforcement drive targeting undocumented migration, illegal employment, labour violations and cross-border crime, with government saying the operations will continue while remaining within the Constitution and applicable law.

National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) Chairperson Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili said the response brings together police, immigration authorities, labour inspectors, border officials and other state agencies, as authorities deal with both enforcement challenges and public tension linked to anti-illegal immigration protests.

Operation Shanela remains at the centre of the campaign, with intelligence-led deployments taking place daily across all provinces. The operation targets wanted suspects, illegal firearms, drugs, organised crime, dangerous offenders and undocumented foreign nationals.

Nearly 60,000 Undocumented Foreign Nationals Arrested Since January

Government said 16,208 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested last month through Operation Shanela and related multidisciplinary operations, taking the total arrested since January to 59,947.

Repatriation and deportation operations have also continued at scale. By August 3, 2026, 77,184 undocumented foreign nationals had been repatriated to different countries, while 18,816 people were formally deported between April 1 and July 31.

Another 3,016 undocumented foreign nationals were awaiting deportation at the Lindela Repatriation Centre.

Authorities are also winding down operations at the Repatriation Centre in Musina after processing and repatriating thousands of people, with just over 500 remaining and expected to be repatriated in the coming days.

Mosikili said the process had been carried out through cooperation between government departments, foreign missions and other stakeholders, with the stated focus on keeping enforcement orderly, lawful and humane.

Labour Inspectors Target Illegal Employment and Business Compliance

The enforcement campaign extends into workplaces, where 6,317 labour inspectors are carrying out inspections under the National Multidisciplinary High-Impact Blitz Operations coordinated by the Department of Employment and Labour.

The inspections are designed to identify illegal employment, worker exploitation and breaches of labour legislation while protecting compliant businesses and workers.

Spaza shops are also being inspected across the country for compliance with municipal by-laws, food safety rules, business licensing requirements and immigration legislation where relevant.

The Eastern Cape recorded the highest number of inspections during July, with 14,948 spaza shops checked, followed by the Free State with 10,406. Gauteng recorded 2,631 inspections, KwaZulu-Natal 2,617, Limpopo 1,315, North West 1,101, Northern Cape 915 and Mpumalanga 229.

Government said these inspections will remain part of its broader compliance programme rather than being treated as a short-term enforcement exercise.

Border Operations Use Technology and Joint Deployments

Border security is another major part of the strategy, with the Border Management Authority expanding the use of intelligence-led operations and technology at key ports of entry.

At the Lebombo Port of Entry, a Vehicle Targeting System has been introduced to improve the detection of stolen vehicles, smuggling and other forms of cross-border crime.

The BMA is working alongside the South African Police Service, South African National Defence Force, South African Revenue Service Customs and other agencies, with 93 joint border law-enforcement operations conducted in June and another 81 in July.

NATJOINTS said the joint approach was producing positive results, particularly where border crime overlaps with organised criminal networks and illicit trade.

Government Warns Against Misinformation and Vigilante Action

Authorities have also raised concern about social media posts linking unrelated criminal incidents to anti-illegal immigration campaigns without evidence.

NATJOINTS cited several cases that had been misrepresented online, including the killing of foreign nationals in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, while stressing that investigations were still under way and that some incidents appeared to be linked to extortion or other criminal motives.

In Bellville, a 42-year-old Nigerian national died after collapsing while in police custody during an operation on July 23. Drugs and an unlicensed firearm were recovered during the operation, while the Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the death.

Two suspects have also been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal in connection with the murder of an Ethiopian national in Elandslaagte.

Anti-illegal immigration protests have declined significantly since nationwide demonstrations on June 30, although isolated gatherings have continued in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

NATJOINTS said most protests remained peaceful, while police acted under Public Order Policing protocols where demonstrations involved violence, intimidation, road blockades or damage to infrastructure.

Mosikili said people retain the constitutional right to protest peacefully, but warned that individuals cannot take enforcement into their own hands.

"South Africa is governed by the rule of law. No one is above the law. No person may take the law into their own hands," she said.