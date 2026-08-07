NATJOINTS Activates Security Plan for Durban SADC Summit

South Africa has activated a comprehensive security plan ahead of the 46th Southern African Development Community Summit in Durban, where regional leaders will gather from August 16 to 17 for talks on economic development, security, migration and deeper cooperation across the 16-member bloc.

National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure Chairperson Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili said law enforcement agencies, intelligence structures and emergency services are already working together to secure the event, which is expected to bring 12 Heads of State and Government to KwaZulu-Natal alongside ministers, officials and other delegates from across the region.

Security Agencies Coordinate Ahead of Leaders' Arrival

NATJOINTS said operational plans have been activated well ahead of the main summit, giving security structures time to coordinate preparations around venues, delegations, transport routes and other requirements linked to hosting a large international gathering.

"Comprehensive security plans have already been activated. All law enforcement, intelligence and emergency services are working together to ensure the successful hosting of this important regional event," Mosikili said.

Further operational details are expected closer to the summit, while NATJOINTS maintains that South Africa's security structures are prepared to protect peace, stability and the rule of law throughout the programme.

The preparations come at a time when authorities are also dealing with public order challenges, border security pressures and other security concerns nationally.

Summit Builds Through Week of Regional Meetings

The gathering of Heads of State will conclude a broader programme of technical, ministerial and political meetings already taking place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban.

Senior officials are considering reports from SADC sectoral structures before passing recommendations to ministers, while the Finance Committee will review the bloc's budget, resource mobilisation and financial sustainability. Officials will then finalise documents before the SADC Council of Ministers meets from August 12 to 14.

The phased process allows technical and policy issues to be examined in detail before decisions reach regional leaders for consideration and adoption.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will formally assume the SADC Chairpersonship for the 2026/27 term during the summit, giving South Africa a leading role in shaping the regional agenda over the coming year.

Peace and Security Move Higher on Agenda

Regional stability will receive particular attention in the final days before the summit, with the Organ Troika on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation scheduled to meet on August 15.

The Organ Troika Summit will follow on August 16 as Heads of State and Government begin arriving in Durban ahead of the official opening and a State Banquet hosted by Ramaphosa.

These meetings provide member countries with a platform to discuss regional security concerns and coordinate responses where instability threatens economic activity, cross-border movement and wider regional cooperation.

Migration Cooperation Expected to Feature

Migration management is also expected to form part of the summit discussions as South Africa seeks stronger regional cooperation around irregular migration, border management and the unlawful employment of undocumented migrants.

The issue has taken on greater importance as South African authorities strengthen enforcement of immigration and labour laws while also addressing corruption and weaknesses within migration systems.

Government has stressed that its approach will remain grounded in the Constitution and international obligations, with migration managed in a lawful, orderly and humane manner.

South Africa is hosting the summit under the theme, "Resilient, Sustainable and Inclusive Industrialisation through Infrastructure Development, Agricultural and Critical Minerals Transformation in Pursuit of a Just World."

For Durban, the summit represents both a major regional political event and a significant security operation, with authorities now focused on ensuring that leaders can meet safely while discussions move forward on development, peace, migration and regional integration.