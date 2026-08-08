Iran's Call for Unity Amid Military Showdown

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, on Friday, underscored the readiness of Iran's armed forces, describing them as capable of confronting the world's most formidable military. He called upon Muslim nations to unify and seek self-reliance against 'hostile outsiders.'

Araqchi's message on X followed a significant defense agreement signed by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey in Mecca. This event aligns three U.S.-aligned Sunni Muslim nations amid ongoing regional conflicts marked by Iranian missile strikes on Gulf oil exporters.

Though Araqchi did not specify if his remarks were directly about the defense agreement, the context suggests increasing regional tensions and power alignments.