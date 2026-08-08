Spain to Reinstate Border Controls Amid Migration Tensions with Italy

In response to migration pressures, Spain will enforce border controls on flights and ships from Italy from Saturday until September 7. This move is part of a developing dispute over irregular migration involving Spain's African enclave of Ceuta. Both nations assert firm stances amidst rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 01:49 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 01:49 IST
Spain to Reinstate Border Controls Amid Migration Tensions with Italy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's government announced that it would impose border controls on flights and ships arriving from Italy starting from midnight on Saturday, lasting until September 7. This decision emerges as a part of an ongoing dispute over irregular migration issues with the neighboring country.

The measures include conducting passport, nationality, and visa checks for Italian passengers and other visitors from Italy due to the 'persistent irregular migratory pressure' originating from Italy. The Spanish government plans to implement these controls as long as Italy maintains similar measures, prompted by a recent surge of 72,000 migrants flocking to Spain's African enclave of Ceuta on July 30.

Italy has conveyed it will not acquiesce to any 'ultimatums or impositions' from Spain, maintaining its border controls on arrivals from Spain until at least August 15. Spain has warned of potential reciprocal measures against Italian travelers unless Italy lifts its restrictions by Sunday. The Italian government declared it would reconsider its stance only if it confirmed the absence of security or terrorism risks, new migration waves, or irregular migrants moving towards Europe.

TRENDING

1
US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Palestinian protests

US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Pal...

United States
2
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia
3
Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

United States
4
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

From Crisis Tool to Data Revolution: How Phone Surveys Could Reshape Development Policy in Africa

Why Women Still Struggle to Reach Leadership Roles in Ethiopia’s Fast-Growing Banking Sector

How Ghana Turned Around Its Economy: IMF Sees Strong Growth, Lower Inflation and Fiscal Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026