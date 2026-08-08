Spain to Reinstate Border Controls Amid Migration Tensions with Italy

Spain's government announced that it would impose border controls on flights and ships arriving from Italy starting from midnight on Saturday, lasting until September 7. This decision emerges as a part of an ongoing dispute over irregular migration issues with the neighboring country.

The measures include conducting passport, nationality, and visa checks for Italian passengers and other visitors from Italy due to the 'persistent irregular migratory pressure' originating from Italy. The Spanish government plans to implement these controls as long as Italy maintains similar measures, prompted by a recent surge of 72,000 migrants flocking to Spain's African enclave of Ceuta on July 30.

Italy has conveyed it will not acquiesce to any 'ultimatums or impositions' from Spain, maintaining its border controls on arrivals from Spain until at least August 15. Spain has warned of potential reciprocal measures against Italian travelers unless Italy lifts its restrictions by Sunday. The Italian government declared it would reconsider its stance only if it confirmed the absence of security or terrorism risks, new migration waves, or irregular migrants moving towards Europe.