Trump's Renewed Efforts to Remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook
U.S. President Donald Trump is renewing his efforts to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook from her position. The move comes despite a previous Supreme Court decision blocking such action. The renewed attempts refer to unproven mortgage fraud allegations, which Cook's lawyer calls baseless and politically motivated.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump has launched a renewed attempt to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, despite a Supreme Court ruling earlier against such an action.
The White House recently sent Cook a letter demanding a response to mortgage fraud allegations, which her attorney has described as unfounded.
This follows Trump's previous unsuccessful bid to limit birthright citizenship and reflects a continuing challenge to the central bank's independence.
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