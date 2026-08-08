Trump's Renewed Efforts to Remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook

U.S. President Donald Trump is renewing his efforts to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook from her position. The move comes despite a previous Supreme Court decision blocking such action. The renewed attempts refer to unproven mortgage fraud allegations, which Cook's lawyer calls baseless and politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 01:50 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 01:50 IST
Trump's Renewed Efforts to Remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook
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  • United States

President Donald Trump has launched a renewed attempt to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, despite a Supreme Court ruling earlier against such an action.

The White House recently sent Cook a letter demanding a response to mortgage fraud allegations, which her attorney has described as unfounded.

This follows Trump's previous unsuccessful bid to limit birthright citizenship and reflects a continuing challenge to the central bank's independence.

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