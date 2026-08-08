US to Invest $3 Billion in Critical Mineral and Battery Projects

President Donald Trump declared a $3 billion federal initiative to enhance domestic critical minerals and battery projects. Announced at a State Department roundtable, the move aims to fortify national security and energize the U.S. industrial sector.

Significant investments will see a $1.4 billion conditional loan to Sila Nanotechnologies, with additional loans affecting scandium miner Sunrise Energy Metals and magnet developer Niron Magnetics. The U.S. Export-Import Bank extends $58 million in loans to support several advanced materials companies.

Amid geopolitical tensions, the administration seeks to replenish depleted weapon stockpiles and minimize dependency on Chinese supply chains, vital for manufacturing advanced military technologies. Mining education will receive a $100 million boost to encourage workforce development.