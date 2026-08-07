Escalation in Marib: Houthis' Missile and Drone Strikes Shake Yemen

The conflict in Yemen has taken another dangerous turn as the Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels launched a series of missile and drone attacks on Friday, targeting the Sahn al-Jinn camp and more.

Yemen's state television confirmed that their air defenses managed to intercept several drones launched by the Houthis over Marib, a key point east of Sanaa.

However, the situation remains dire as missiles and drones also struck displacement camps and residential areas, tragically killing two people and injuring 14 more, as per Yemen's SABA news agency.