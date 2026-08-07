Escalation in Marib: Houthis' Missile and Drone Strikes Shake Yemen
The Iranian-aligned Houthis have launched multiple missile and drone attacks on Saudi-backed forces and civilian areas in Marib, Yemen. The strikes resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to 14 others. Yemen's air defenses successfully intercepted some of the drones, preventing further casualties.
- Country:
- Yemen
The conflict in Yemen has taken another dangerous turn as the Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels launched a series of missile and drone attacks on Friday, targeting the Sahn al-Jinn camp and more.
Yemen's state television confirmed that their air defenses managed to intercept several drones launched by the Houthis over Marib, a key point east of Sanaa.
However, the situation remains dire as missiles and drones also struck displacement camps and residential areas, tragically killing two people and injuring 14 more, as per Yemen's SABA news agency.