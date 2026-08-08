Devastating Strikes Near Kyiv: Tragedy in Boryspil

Three individuals, including a child, tragically died as a result of Russian strikes in the Kyiv region on Saturday, according to officials.

The head of the Kyiv regional administration, Tymur Tkachenko, confirmed the attacks occurred at three sites in the Boryspil district near Kyiv, injuring three more individuals.

Inside Kyiv, fires erupted in two districts following an air raid alert, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported. Witnesses described powerful explosions that shook the city's core, underscoring Ukraine's chronic lack of defense against Russia's ballistic missile capabilities.