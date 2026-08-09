TMC Alleges Attack on Mamata Banerjee's Convoy: 'Attempt to Murder'

In a dramatic turn of events on Sunday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, following an alleged stone-pelting attack on former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's vehicle. He went so far as to describe the incident as an 'attempt to murder,' asserting that it was orchestrated with the intention to kill her.

The incident, according to Banerjee, occurred as Mamata Banerjee was en route to meet the family of a deceased TMC worker in North 24 Parganas. Accompanied by Kalyan Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen, she alleged stones were hurled at her car by 'anti-social elements' in the presence of police observers. Mamata Banerjee contended that the attack was severe enough to cause potential fatalities had the car windows been open.

Furthermore, West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya distanced the party from the attack, calling for police intervention and accountability. Chanting 'Chor bhagao,' crowds reportedly rallied during the incident, complicating the political landscape further. As allegations and counter-allegations fly, the political tension in West Bengal escalates, with parties demanding justice and transparency in police investigations.