Colombia Reels from Destructive Earthquake Linked to Political Beginnings

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit western Colombia, resulting in at least 111 fatalities and injuring 87, critically affecting regions like Risaralda and Cali. This disaster tests the resilience of the newly sworn-in administration of Abelardo De La Espriella, pushing them to declare a national state of emergency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 01:02 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 01:02 IST
Colombia Reels from Destructive Earthquake Linked to Political Beginnings
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  • Country:
  • Colombia

A devastating earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale has struck western Colombia, claiming at least 111 lives and injuring 87 others. The quake, which has led to significant destruction across several cities, occurred just days after Abelardo De La Espriella took office as the country's new president, confronting him with an immediate national crisis.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was located near San Jose del Palmar in the sparsely populated Choco province, but its impact reached major cities nationwide. Risaralda, among Colombia’s coffee-growing regions, experienced the highest casualties, while in Cali, residents joined emergency services in forming human chains to rescue those trapped under debris.

The Colombian government has declared a national state of emergency, focusing its immediate effort on rescue operations and aiding affected communities. With aviation operations halted in several cities, experts suggest seismic characteristics and the earth's crust played roles in the magnitude of destruction. As officials assess the damage, memories of previous catastrophic events linger, raising fears and questions about future preparedness.

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