Aftershock: Colombia's New Leadership Faces Devastating Quake

A powerful earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday morning, leading to the deaths of at least 77 people and causing extensive structural damage across the region. This catastrophe marks the first significant crisis for Colombia's new president, Abelardo De La Espriella, who took office just days prior.

The 7.4 magnitude tremor, reported by the U.S. Geological Survey, originated near San Jose del Palmar in Choco province. Its impact was felt nationwide, notably in Risaralda, where 42 fatalities were reported, and Manizales, where three individuals perished. Structures crumbled in major cities, prompting rescue operations.

Rescue teams raced against time to save trapped individuals in cities like Cali, where Mayor Alejandro Eder witnessed two people being pulled alive from the debris. The nation remains on high alert for aftershocks, with past disasters reminding citizens of the devastation potential earthquakes can unleash in the Andean region.