Aftershock: Colombia's New Leadership Faces Devastating Quake

A powerful earthquake struck western Colombia, causing significant casualties and infrastructural damage just days after Abelardo De La Espriella became president. The 7.4 magnitude quake resulted in fatalities, building collapses, and widespread panic across several cities, while triggering an urgent response from national disaster teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 22:29 IST
Aftershock: Colombia's New Leadership Faces Devastating Quake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

A powerful earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday morning, leading to the deaths of at least 77 people and causing extensive structural damage across the region. This catastrophe marks the first significant crisis for Colombia's new president, Abelardo De La Espriella, who took office just days prior.

The 7.4 magnitude tremor, reported by the U.S. Geological Survey, originated near San Jose del Palmar in Choco province. Its impact was felt nationwide, notably in Risaralda, where 42 fatalities were reported, and Manizales, where three individuals perished. Structures crumbled in major cities, prompting rescue operations.

Rescue teams raced against time to save trapped individuals in cities like Cali, where Mayor Alejandro Eder witnessed two people being pulled alive from the debris. The nation remains on high alert for aftershocks, with past disasters reminding citizens of the devastation potential earthquakes can unleash in the Andean region.

TRENDING

1
China's Long March 7A Rocket Faces Setback with ChinaSat-4B Mission

China's Long March 7A Rocket Faces Setback with ChinaSat-4B Mission

China
2
Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Forces Launch Lethal Strike

Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Forces Launch Lethal Strike

Ukraine
3
Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Revokes Over 175,000 Visas

Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Revokes Over 175,000 Visas

United States
4
Sports Buzz: Big Trades, New Contracts, and Controversies

Sports Buzz: Big Trades, New Contracts, and Controversies

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The “Last Mile” Problem Holding Back Sustainable Farming

Made in Africa, Trusted in Africa? The Next Vaccine Challenge

Green Aid Sounds Good, But Does It Actually Reduce Emissions?

Is Remote Sensing Becoming the New Frontline of Coastal Protection?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026