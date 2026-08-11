Colombian Earthquake Claims 111 Lives: A Devastating Toll

A powerful earthquake in Colombia resulted in the tragic loss of 111 lives, with President Abelardo De La Espriella confirming the casualties. The disaster also left 87 individuals injured and caused extensive building destruction. Rescue efforts continue as the nation grapples with the aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 00:01 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 00:01 IST
Colombian Earthquake Claims 111 Lives: A Devastating Toll
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  • Country:
  • Colombia

A devastating earthquake struck Colombia on Monday, resulting in 111 fatalities as confirmed by President Abelardo De La Espriella in a national address.

In addition to the tragic loss of life, 87 people sustained injuries, further compounding the impact of the natural disaster.

The earthquake's force led to the collapse of multiple buildings, intensifying rescue and recovery efforts in affected areas.

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