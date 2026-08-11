Ukraine's Grain Export Goes Off-Track: Railroads to Moldova

Ukraine is exploring the idea of transporting grain through Moldova by rail, considering it a safer option than the perilous Black Sea route, which has faced escalated Russian assaults. Ukrainian authorities are in discussions with Moldovan officials, requesting a tariff discount to ease costs.

The agreement suggests rerouting grain to Romania's Constanța port, with Moldova proposing assurances on shipment volumes. As negotiations continue, Moldova sees this as a chance to increase transit revenues, countering worries from domestic farmers about potential market disruptions.

This shift in export strategy is due to ongoing attacks on Ukraine's port facilities. The adjustments have led to lowered grain export forecasts, reflecting the challenges facing Ukraine's critical agriculture sector, which heavily relies on seaborne routes to transport its goods worldwide.