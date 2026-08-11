Australia and Vietnam Forge Strategic Alliance Amid Global Challenges

Australia and Vietnam have taken significant steps to enhance their comprehensive strategic partnership, as highlighted during Vietnamese President To Lam's official visit to Australia. Key agreements were signed, covering defense, agriculture, and border security, reflecting a commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation in these crucial areas.

The two nations addressed pressing global issues, voicing concerns about restrictive trade practices that jeopardize global supply chains. They pledged to bolster cooperation in pivotal sectors like critical minerals, semiconductors, and clean energy, aiming to secure and enhance their supply chains.

The leaders reinforced maritime security through a memorandum of understanding between the Vietnam Coast Guard and the Australian Border Force. Both countries emphasized the necessity of strengthening dialogue, building trust, and resolving disputes peacefully, in line with international law. Amid geopolitical tensions, Australia's continued naval presence in the South China Sea underscores its Indo-Pacific focus.