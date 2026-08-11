Australia's Central Bank Keeps Cash Rate Steady Amid Economic Concerns
Australia's central bank maintained its cash rate at 4.35% due to a slowing economy, amidst tighter financial conditions. However, the Reserve Bank of Australia remains open to further hikes if necessary, aiming for inflation to return to its 2-3% target. Rates have previously been raised 75 basis points since February.
- Country:
- Australia
The Reserve Bank of Australia announced on Tuesday that it would keep its cash rate steady at 4.35%, aligning with market expectations as the nation’s economy faces challenges from tighter financial conditions.
The central bank emphasized its readiness to increase the cash rate further if necessary to achieve its inflation target of 2% to 3%, particularly if upside risks emerge.
Since February, the bank has already implemented rate hikes totaling 75 basis points to manage persistent inflation, driven by rising energy costs. Recent data, showing inflation below forecasts and a weakened housing market, influenced the decision to hold rates.
ALSO READ
-
Australia's Central Bank Holds Interest Rates Steady Amidst Inflation Concerns
-
Pacific Tensions: Missile Tests Challenge Ocean of Peace Vision
-
Australia's Central Bank: Steadfast Stance Amid Inflation Challenges
-
Australia and Vietnam Forge Strategic Alliance Amid Global Challenges
-
RBA Holds Rate Steady Amid Economic Concerns