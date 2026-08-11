RBA Holds Rate Steady Amid Economic Concerns

The Reserve Bank of Australia maintained its cash rate at 4.35%, citing potential economic slowdown while emphasizing the need to control inflation. Though the housing market shows weakness, consumer spending remains resilient. The RBA aims to bring inflation back within 2-3%, suggesting future rate hikes are still possible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 10:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 10:17 IST
RBA Holds Rate Steady Amid Economic Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Reserve Bank of Australia held its cash rate steady at 4.35% for the second consecutive meeting, attributing the decision to a slowing economy and inflation concerns. However, authorities warned about potential rate hikes if inflation continues to pose a threat.

Following its August policy meeting, the RBA stressed its commitment to reducing inflation to its 2-3% target band. This could involve raising the cash rate further if inflation risks increase. Though current data shows inflation under forecasts, the housing market has weakened more than anticipated.

RBA Governor Michele Bullock highlighted the potential need for further economic slowdown to curb inflation. While the housing sector struggles, consumer spending and job creation remain strong. The central bank predicts inflation will return to target levels by mid-next year.

TRENDING

1
Stealthy Skies: Trump's Secret Flight Deception

Stealthy Skies: Trump's Secret Flight Deception

United States
2
Myanmar's Escalating Aerial Assaults and War Crimes Uncovered by UN

Myanmar's Escalating Aerial Assaults and War Crimes Uncovered by UN

Myanmar
3
Funding and Football: Oceania's Challenge Amid FIFA's Internal Struggle

Funding and Football: Oceania's Challenge Amid FIFA's Internal Struggle

Papua New Guinea
4
WHO and HERA Push Regional Pooled Procurement for Health Emergencies

WHO and HERA Push Regional Pooled Procurement for Health Emergencies

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Dominican Republic Could Unlock 3% of GDP as IMF Flags Persistent ITBIS Compliance Gap

Why Some Indian Ocean Economies Thrived While Others Fell Behind: New IMF Study Explains

Bosnia’s Export Economy Faces EU Carbon Test as IMF Charts Path to a Cleaner Energy Future

China’s Retirement Reform Buys Time, but Can Jobs and AI Turn It Into Lasting Growth?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026