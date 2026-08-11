RBA Holds Rate Steady Amid Economic Concerns

The Reserve Bank of Australia held its cash rate steady at 4.35% for the second consecutive meeting, attributing the decision to a slowing economy and inflation concerns. However, authorities warned about potential rate hikes if inflation continues to pose a threat.

Following its August policy meeting, the RBA stressed its commitment to reducing inflation to its 2-3% target band. This could involve raising the cash rate further if inflation risks increase. Though current data shows inflation under forecasts, the housing market has weakened more than anticipated.

RBA Governor Michele Bullock highlighted the potential need for further economic slowdown to curb inflation. While the housing sector struggles, consumer spending and job creation remain strong. The central bank predicts inflation will return to target levels by mid-next year.