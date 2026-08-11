Australia's Central Bank Holds Interest Rates Steady Amidst Inflation Concerns

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decided to maintain its cash rate at 4.35% for a consecutive meeting, acknowledging the anticipated slowdown in the economy. However, Governor Michele Bullock hinted at a possible future rate hike to address inflation concerns, suggesting it might still be necessary.

During the post-meeting briefing, Bullock noted that the re-escalation of Middle East tensions and unexpected changes in the housing market were under consideration in rate discussions. Despite inflation coming in below the second-quarter forecasts, market expectations for a rate hike linger, especially given the potential broader impacts of increasing oil prices.

The RBA had already raised rates by 75 basis points earlier this year to combat persistent inflation, primarily from rising energy costs. Updated RBA forecasts indicate inflation might return to the 2% to 3% target range by next year's latter half, but potential economic shocks could influence further policy tightening.