Australia's Central Bank Holds Interest Rates Steady Amidst Inflation Concerns

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its cash rate at 4.35% during its recent meeting, citing slowing economic growth. However, Governor Michele Bullock suggested a potential rate hike might still be needed to manage inflation. Market reactions included a flat currency and varied bond yield movements amidst housing market challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 12:26 IST
Australia's Central Bank Holds Interest Rates Steady Amidst Inflation Concerns
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The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decided to maintain its cash rate at 4.35% for a consecutive meeting, acknowledging the anticipated slowdown in the economy. However, Governor Michele Bullock hinted at a possible future rate hike to address inflation concerns, suggesting it might still be necessary.

During the post-meeting briefing, Bullock noted that the re-escalation of Middle East tensions and unexpected changes in the housing market were under consideration in rate discussions. Despite inflation coming in below the second-quarter forecasts, market expectations for a rate hike linger, especially given the potential broader impacts of increasing oil prices.

The RBA had already raised rates by 75 basis points earlier this year to combat persistent inflation, primarily from rising energy costs. Updated RBA forecasts indicate inflation might return to the 2% to 3% target range by next year's latter half, but potential economic shocks could influence further policy tightening.

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