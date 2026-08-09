Spain Enforces Border Checks Amid Migration Dispute with Italy

Spain has reintroduced border checks on approximately 200 travelers arriving from Italy across its six main airports. This measure follows a dispute with Italy concerning irregular migration flows. The Spanish Interior Ministry reported conducting checks on 199 individuals from 12 flights landing in Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, Bilbao, Alicante, and Valencia.

The border controls will remain effective until September 7, in response to Italy's actions initiated on August 1. Italy halted the Schengen area's border-free travel with Spain amid a surge of 72,000 migrants arriving at Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta on July 30.

In an interview, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed hope for lifting these controls soon, emphasizing the measures are temporary and aimed at non-EU nationals arriving from Spain. He reiterated a commitment to prevention while keeping EU citizen travel unhindered.