Spain Enforces Border Checks Amid Migration Dispute with Italy

Spain has reinstated border checks for travelers from Italy following tensions over irregular migration. The checks, taking place at major airports, will continue until September 7. Italy had earlier suspended the EU's Schengen agreement with Spain due to a surge in migration to Spain's Ceuta enclave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 14:19 IST
Spain Enforces Border Checks Amid Migration Dispute with Italy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain has reintroduced border checks on approximately 200 travelers arriving from Italy across its six main airports. This measure follows a dispute with Italy concerning irregular migration flows. The Spanish Interior Ministry reported conducting checks on 199 individuals from 12 flights landing in Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, Bilbao, Alicante, and Valencia.

The border controls will remain effective until September 7, in response to Italy's actions initiated on August 1. Italy halted the Schengen area's border-free travel with Spain amid a surge of 72,000 migrants arriving at Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta on July 30.

In an interview, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed hope for lifting these controls soon, emphasizing the measures are temporary and aimed at non-EU nationals arriving from Spain. He reiterated a commitment to prevention while keeping EU citizen travel unhindered.

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Tactical Readiness: Simulating Defence Against Potential Chinese Incursion

Taiwan's Tactical Readiness: Simulating Defence Against Potential Chinese In...

Taiwan
2
Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Economy

Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Econo...

United States
3
Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

United States
4
Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Ukraine

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Africa Deliver by 2030? Financing, Energy and Urban Gaps Put SDG Progress Under Pressure

Power Behind the Plate: UNDP Framework Targets Inequality Across Global Food Systems

Ghana’s Refugee Outlook Signals Growing Need for Jobs, Education and Local Investment

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026