Amit Shah Calls for NEET Protest Discussion, Challenges Opposition

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has invited the opposition to a parliamentary debate over the NEET paper leak protests. He criticized opposition tactics and insisted the government is open to answering any questions. The proposed discussions are set to occur from 3 PM Wednesday to Thursday afternoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 12:19 IST
Amit Shah Calls for NEET Protest Discussion, Challenges Opposition
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the government's readiness to engage in a comprehensive parliamentary debate on the NEET paper leak protests. Speaking on Wednesday, Shah urged the opposition to submit a letter to the Speaker by 2 PM to facilitate the discussion's commencement from 3 PM.

Addressing reporters outside the Parliament complex, Shah criticized the opposition's tactics, noting that terms like 'missing' and 'fugitive' have surfaced in public discourse, complicating parliamentary proceedings. "I am here, prepared to address any questions, but the opposition evades discussion and disrupts Parliament," Shah asserted, highlighting the government's preparedness to engage in dialogue.

Shah proposed a debate to span from 3 PM on Wednesday to Thursday afternoon, ensuring ample time for discourse. He emphasized the government's transparency, stating, "The BJP-led government under PM Modi is open to debate, with no agenda concealed. The opposition must choose between constructive discussion or disruption."

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