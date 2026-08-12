Cricket Unites: Afghanistan 'Home' Series with India in Delhi

Afghanistan has announced that it will face off against India as the 'home' team in an upcoming T20 series, set to take place at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium this September. Despite the series being conducted in India, Afghanistan maintains its status as the home side.

The choice of venue comes as Afghanistan continues to host its home matches in the United Arab Emirates due to the security issues stemming from the Taliban's takeover in 2021. With this series' significance, Afghanistan Cricket Board Chairman Mirwais Ashraf emphasized the suitability of India as an ideal host for such an event.

Meanwhile, Indian board president Mithun Manhas acknowledged India's commitment to fostering cricket's growth in Afghanistan, highlighting the importance of bolstering relations between the two cricketing nations. Earlier, India dominated Afghanistan with a resounding win in both a test match and a one-day international series.