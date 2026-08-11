Colombia's Deadliest Earthquake in Decades: Race Against Time to Rescue Survivors
A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake in western Colombia has left over 200 people dead and caused widespread destruction. Rescue teams are working tirelessly to find survivors amidst debris in the coffee-growing region, as local and international aid is mobilized to support the affected areas.
- Country:
- Colombia
In the wake of a devastating 7.4-magnitude earthquake, rescue efforts are underway in western Colombia's coffee-growing region, which faced catastrophic damage. Local authorities have reported that the quake, the deadliest in decades, has already claimed the lives of over 200 people, with hundreds more injured.
Rescue crews work tirelessly, navigating through debris with cranes and manual tools to locate survivors. Interior Minister Rodrigo Lara emphasized the urgency of delivering medical aid and rescue teams to the impacted zones. The United Nations humanitarian office noted that thousands of homes have suffered damages, with many structures either damaged or entirely collapsed.
The natural disaster has severely impacted infrastructure, leading to airport closures and communication outages, particularly near the epicenter. Emergency resources and international assistance are being directed towards providing essentials such as shelter, food, and medical care, with organizations like the United States and the Inter-American Development Bank pledging substantial financial aid for relief efforts.
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