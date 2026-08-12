PM Modi Releases Ram Nath Kovind’s Autobiography in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released former President Ram Nath Kovind's autobiography, Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, describing the book as a valuable account of personal resilience, public service and India's democratic journey. Speaking at the event, Modi recalled his years of association with Kovind and said the former President's guidance, affection and warmth had been among the most meaningful aspects of their relationship.

The Prime Minister said the autobiography could become an important part of India's democratic and social record, giving younger readers an opportunity to understand how determination, education and public service shaped Kovind's journey from a modest background to the country's highest constitutional office.

Childhood Tragedy Shaped Kovind's Outlook on Society

Modi recalled an episode from Kovind's childhood in Kanpur Dehat, where his mother died in a house fire, leaving him to face a devastating loss at an early age. A woman from the neighbourhood later helped care for him, an experience that the Prime Minister said strengthened Kovind's understanding of social unity and harmony.

He also spoke about the influence of Kovind's father, whom the former President regards as his hero for holding the family together and giving his children strong values despite difficult circumstances.

Education and Hard Work Opened a Path to the Presidency

Kovind's life demonstrated how limited financial resources need not determine a person's future, Modi said, pointing to his reliance on education, hard work and discipline as he progressed through public life. The Prime Minister recalled Kovind's visit to his native village of Paraunkh, where he bowed to the soil and touched the feet of his former teachers even after becoming President.

Modi connected this journey with the aspirations of Mahatma Gandhi, B. R. Ambedkar and Jyotiba Phule for an India where people from disadvantaged backgrounds could receive opportunities to rise through ability and effort.

Public Service Continued Beyond Rashtrapati Bhavan

The Prime Minister traced Kovind's public career from his association with former Prime Minister Morarji Desai to his service in Parliament, as Governor and later as President of India. He said Kovind continued contributing to national issues after completing his presidential term, including through his leadership role related to the proposal for simultaneous elections under "One Nation, One Election."

Memoir Seen as Inspiration for Younger Generation

Modi encouraged young Indians to read the autobiography and draw lessons from Kovind's experiences, particularly his ability to face hardship without losing faith in society or the values of honesty and service. He interpreted the book's title as reflecting both Kovind's personal struggles and the opportunities created by India's democratic system.

The Prime Minister said the memoir would preserve important memories from Kovind's life while also documenting a significant period in the evolution of Indian democracy, making it a source of inspiration for people seeking to contribute to a self-reliant and developed India.